Ukraine will receive 530 million dollars from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, - Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive about 530 million dollars from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at today's meeting of the Government, the order was approved, which will allow to attract these funds to the state budget.

"Such support from the IBRD will help Ukraine in the smooth fulfillment of its social obligations. The funds, in particular, will be directed to pay for rescuers, educators, doctors, as well as pension payments and social assistance," Shmyhal noted.

