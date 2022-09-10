MFA of Ukraine calls on West not to stop supply of weapons against background of counteroffensive of AFU

Against the background of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Western partners not to stop supplying weapons.

As the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Twitter, defeating Russia in the war means winning peace in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrainian troops are advancing to the east of Ukraine, liberating new cities and villages. Their courage combined with the military support of the West is producing amazing results. It is extremely important to continue sending weapons to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine," he wrote.

Read more: Due to war, Ukraine lost 40% of early grain harvest. INFOGRAPHICS

We will remind you that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region has been going on for several days. Thus, on September 8, the Armed Forces liberated Balaklia, which had been occupied since the end of February. Later it became known that the Russian army was fleeing from Kupyansk and Izium.