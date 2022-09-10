At least 70,000 people left occupied Melitopol, i.e. half of residents - Mayor Fedorov

70,000 residents left Melitopol. The possibility of evacuation still remains, but only by private transport.

This was reported by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"There is no organized evacuation, only evacuation by private transport is possible, our volunteers are taking them out," he said, adding that at least 70,000 people left Melitopol - that's half of the residents.

According to the mayor, people continue to leave, but another wave of evacuations is expected right before the start of the heating season in October.

At the same time, Fedorov noted, the partisans have recently been intensifying their work in the city.

As a reminder, over 60,000 Ukrainians were evacuated from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions over the past month.

Read more: Occupiers confirmed that they left Izium