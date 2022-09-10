Ukrainian military has reached outskirts of Lysychansk, occupiers are leaving city, - Haidai

Ukrainian military personnel are on the outskirts of Lysychansk in Luhansk region, Russian armed formations are leaving the city.

The head of the regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, informed the Suspilne about this, Censor.NET reports.

The official did not provide any details.

"There will be no details. But our armed forces are on the outskirts of Lysychansk. The Russians are panicking, they are leaving en masse," he said.

Watch more: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation called escape in Kharkiv region "regrouping" in order to "achieve goal of special operation". VIDEO

We will remind, on July 3, it became known about the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from Lysychansk. Ukrainian troops left Lysychansk in order to prevent an encirclement and leave the city without casualties.

At the same time, they destroyed about 11 thousand invaders during the battles for Lysychansk and Severodonetsk of the Luhansk region.

Eight and 10 thousand residents remained in the cities, respectively.

The head of the Lysychansk military-civilian administration, Valery Shibiko, said that not everyone who wanted to leave left.