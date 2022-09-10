A child injured as a result of shelling in Donetsk region, - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of Russian shelling of Ochertinsky village territorial community in Donetsk region, a boy of 2012 year of birth was wounded.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"At 12:55 p.m., a unit of the 13th State Fire and Rescue Brigade, 15th State Fire and Rescue Squad, by ambulance, left for the Ochertinsky STG in the Pokrovsky District.

As a result of the shelling, a boy born in 2012 was wounded and needed urgent medical care.

Rescuers transported the injured child to a medical institution in Mirnograd", - was stated in the report

