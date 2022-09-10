Fleeing is not a bad choice, - Zelensky reacted to the "regrouping" of Russians in the East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out about Russian army fleeing from Kharkiv region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Zelensky's Facebook.

"Russian army the other day demonstrates the best they can do - show their backs. And finally, it's not a bad choice for them to run away. There is no place for occupiers in Ukraine and there will not be.

I thank today the fighters of 15th Slavyansk regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, who distinguished themselves in the Kharkiv direction.

I thank for ensuring the situation in Balakliya the soldiers of 214th separate rifle battalion, which together with the units of Main Directorate of Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, National Guard special forces and the police regained full control in the town", - noted in the message.

