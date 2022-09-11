Enemy suffers losses and retreats. During September 10, 80 rocket launchers, 8 tanks, 1 howitzer, 3 warehouses with ammunition were destroyed - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on September 10.

The message states: "The situation in our operational zone is quite tense, but under control.

Positional battles continue, resulting in the advance of troops and the consolidation of territories. The enemy prefers counter-battery fighting, trying to avoid direct contact. He suffers losses and retreats.

During the combat day, the enemy carried out 20 air strikes along the contact line against our positions and adjacent territories.

In response, our aviation carried out 10 strikes, but missile and artillery units carried out more than 350 fire missions.

By attacking areas of concentration of enemy weapons and equipment in the area of ​​Novaya Kakhovka and Prydniprovskyi, ammunition depots around and in Kherson itself, as well as by the results of fire damage to enemy positions, the loss of 80 tanks, 8 tanks, 17 units of armored vehicles, 1 howitzer "Msta-B", 1 unmanned scout of the type "Orlan-10".

3 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Beryslav districts. Another ferry crossing in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka was critically damaged without the possibility of further use.

Threats of missile strikes remain relevant. The enemy uses tactical and strategic aviation, ground-based systems, and complexes. In addition, in the Black Sea, keeping in the missile-safe zone, 13 warships are maneuvering along the Crimean coast, including 2 surface-to-air missile carriers that keep 16 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles at the ready.

