At night, Mykolaiv was subjected to heavy shelling, residential buildings were damaged, 9 people were injured, - Senkevych

Tonight, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, according to preliminary data, 9 people were injured.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Mykolaiv was heavily shelled last night. Residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, 9 people were injured of various degrees, four of them are still in the hospital," the message reads.

