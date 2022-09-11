At night, Mykolaiv was subjected to heavy shelling, residential buildings were damaged, 9 people were injured, - Senkevych
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Tonight, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, according to preliminary data, 9 people were injured.
The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Mykolaiv was heavily shelled last night. Residential buildings were damaged.
According to preliminary data, 9 people were injured of various degrees, four of them are still in the hospital," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...