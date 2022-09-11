AFU advanced 70 km in Kharkiv region and can capture Izium within 48 hours, - ISW

AFU in the Kharkiv region broke through the lines of the occupiers to a depth of 70 kilometers. It is expected that Ukrainian forces can completely liberate Izium within 48 hours.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Ukrainian troops broke through Russian lines to a depth of 70 kilometers in some places and captured more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory in the last five days from September 6 - this is more territory than Russian troops have captured in all their operations since April," the message said.

According to international analysts, the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region is crushing the Russian troops and destroying the axis of the Russian direction to the northern Donbas.

It is stated that the Russian troops are not carrying out a controlled withdrawal of troops and are hastily fleeing from the southeastern Kharkiv region to avoid encirclement around Izium.

"Previously, Russian troops weakened the northern axis of Donbas, redeploying units from this area to the south of Ukraine, complicating efforts to slow down the Ukrainian offensive or, at the very least, to deploy a cover for retreat," analysts draw attention.

Read more: Occupiers confirmed that they left Izium

However, now Ukrainian reconquests, as noted by ISW, are not limited only to the Izyum region.

It is assumed that Ukrainian troops liberated Velikiy Burluk on September 10, which will allow Ukrainian forces to be deployed within 15 kilometers of the international border.

"Ukrainian forces will most likely liberate the city of Izium itself within the next 48 hours, if they have not already done so. The liberation of Izium will be the most significant Ukrainian military achievement since the victory in the Battle of Kyiv in March.

This would eliminate the Russian offensive in the north-west of the Donetsk region along the E40 highway, which the Russian military tried to use to overtake the Ukrainian positions along the Sloviansk - Kramatorsk line," ISW explains.

Analysts add that a successful encirclement of the Russians fleeing from Izium will lead to the destruction or capture of a significant occupying force and exacerbate the problems of the Russian army and morale.

Meanwhile, ISW also draws attention to the problems of the Russians in "evacuation", pointing out that Ukrainian forces are at least partially closing the cauldron in some areas.