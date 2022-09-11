In two days, occupiers lost more than 100 units of combat equipment - Oryx

The Russian army of occupation continues to suffer significant losses in the war against Ukraine. More than 100 units of military equipment of the occupiers were destroyed in just two days.

This is stated in the report of the analytical portal Oryx, which collects information from photos and videos from the front, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Obozrevatel".

The Russian Federation lost the most tanks and artillery installations.

Analysts provided data on losses from the front in the period September 9-10. It is noteworthy that according to published information, the Russian invaders lost more than 100 units of military equipment. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost two pieces of equipment.

According to the published information, it is mainly about Russian tanks, self-propelled artillery installations, IFV, APC, and cargo military vehicles.

It is noteworthy that these statistics do not show a complete picture of losses, but give an understanding of the approximate ratio of losses in days at the front.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 52,650 people, 242 planes, 213 helicopters, 2,154 tanks, 1,263 artillery systems and 4,617 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS



