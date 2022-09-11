Powerful strikes on residential area of Mykolaiv: high-rise buildings were destroyed, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Tonight, enemy troops inflicted powerful blows on one of the sleeping areas of Mykolaiv. Currently, it is known about the destruction of residential and multi-apartment buildings. There are casualties among civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, around 04:00 a.m. the enemy attacked Bereznehuvate of Bashtanka district. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling. Civilians were injured. Detailed information on damage and victims is being clarified.

At the scene of the events, law enforcement officers collect evidence of war crimes.

"A 46-year-old man was killed as a result of yesterday's attacks on Mykolaiv and the settlements of Kotlyareve, Bilozirka, and Mykolaivske. Residential buildings and other structures were damaged," the message reads.







