As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation, 747 Ukrainian children were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 11, more than 1,130 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 383 children were killed and more than 747 were injured of various degrees of severity, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the report notes.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 390, Kharkiv - 209, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 46, Dnipropetrovsk - 26.

Read more: 383 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 746 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

"On September 10, a 10-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of the village of Solovyovo, Yasynuvate district, Donetsk region," the press service added.

Also, 2,480 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.