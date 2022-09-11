Berbok on Germany’s supply of weapons to Ukraine: Situation has changed by 180 degrees. We will help as much as necessary

Germany made a 180-degree change in its position on military aid to Ukraine after the Russian full-scale invasion. Berlin will provide the Ukrainians with weapons as long as necessary.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Berbok, at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are 150% on the side of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. And we will be with them as long as Ukraine and the Ukrainian people need us," Berbok said.

According to her, until February 24, Germany did not supply weapons to Ukraine, as this could become the basis of an invasion for Russia, but now the situation has changed by 180 degrees.

"We will supply weapons to Ukraine as long as it is necessary," said the head of the German Foreign Ministry.