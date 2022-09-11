ENG
Movement of military equipment of Russian Federation to leave Mariupol has been recorded, - Andryushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, on the morning of September 11, the movement of Russian military equipment was recorded leaving the city in the direction of Nikolsky.

This was announced on Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayor's adviser, Censor.NET informs.

"We are fixing the movement of equipment. 8:30 a.m. convoy of 12 trucks from BC, mark V, along Shevchenko Blvd. in the direction of the Metro to the exit from Mariupol. Roughly in the direction of Nikolsky," he emphasized.

We will remind, on September 9, Petro Andryushchenko said that in Mangush, near Mariupol, the Russian invaders are forming columns of military equipment and sending them towards Berdiansk.

