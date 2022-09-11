ENG
In area of Nova Kakhovka, ammunition depot of occupiers was destroyed and bridge across Dnipro river was built, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders monitor the situation on the bridges and correct the enemy’s plans for attempts to use them for transportation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of OC "South".

"According to the results of combat missions, the losses of the enemy in the amount of 35 occupants, 5 units of armored vehicles and a 120-caliber mortar were confirmed. In the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka, an ammunition depot was destroyed and a bridge across the Dnipro was brought down," - noted in the OC.

It is noted that the defense forces are monitoring the situation on the bridges and correcting the enemy's plans for attempts to use them for transport connections. Our firing on the test flights forces them to stop the service and continue to search for alternatives.

