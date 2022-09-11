In Kherson region, occupiers are withdrawing from their positions in some settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 11.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundredth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured territories and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues fire damage to the positions of our units, tries to take measures to restore the lost position by moving his troops.

A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the enemy launched 16 missile and 3 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. They affected 15 settlements, including Derhachi, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Dnipro, Voznesensk and Mykolaiv.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Yastrubivka and Maiske settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction – Kostiantynivka, Baranivka, Svitlychne, Prudianka, Dementiivka, Slatye, Velyki Prohody, Borshchova, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Male Vesele, Rubizhne, Peremoha, Ukrainka and Stary Saltiv;

in the Sloviansk direction - Sloviansk and Stella;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Raihorodok, Hryhorivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Zvanivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Mykolayivka Druha, Zaitseve, Sukha Balka, Yuryivka, Rozivka and Opytne;

in the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Kamianka, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka were shelled;

in the Novopavlivsk direction - in the areas of Shevchenko, Velyki Novosilky, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar and Mykilske settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Novopillia, Huliaipole, Poltavka, Rivnopillia settlements.

In the South Bug region, the districts of Osokorivka, Novovoznesensk, Pervomaiske, Ukrainka, Murakhivka, Bilohirka, Shyroki, Zori, Liubomirivka, Lyman, Lupareve, Myrne and Sofiivka came under fire.

As a result of the successful counteroffensive of our troops in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian troops frantically leave their positions and flee with the loot deep into the temporarily occupied territories or into the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it became known that about 150 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation left in a convoy from Borshkova and Artemivka of the Kharkiv region on two buses, one truck and 19 stolen cars. The same situation is observed in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region. The occupiers hastily left the settlement in 4 Kamaz trucks, 20 Tigr armored cars and stole more than 20 cars belonging to local residents.

The enemy continues to commit terrorist acts and places its soldiers in educational institutions. In particular, the school in the village of Liubomirivka, Zaporizhzhia region, was turned into a hospital and more than

100 wounded, about 10 units of military equipment are placed around the building.

The defense forces have repulsed enemy attacks in the areas of Velyki Prohody, Kurdiumivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Ozeryanivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Vodiane settlements.

The liberation of settlements from the Russian invaders continues. In the Kherson region, the occupiers also withdrew from their positions in some settlements. Due to heavy losses in manpower, the Russian invaders expelled all local residents from the Central City Hospital in Nova Kakhovka and use it exclusively for their military.

During the current day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out five strikes. Four concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex were hit. Enemy losses are being refined.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support, as well as support of counteroffensive actions of our troops.