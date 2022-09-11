Putin will demand from each of his oligarchs to create PMC for war against Ukraine, - Grozev

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will require every Russian state-owned corporation and oligarch to create their own private military companies for a new phase of war against Ukraine in October.

As Censor.NET informs, Hristo Grozev, a representative of the international community of investigative journalists Bellingcat, announced this on Twitter.

"He says that everything (the failures of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, - ed.) is due to corruption and incompetence in the army ("the mercenaries were cheated out of their salary"). But again, he is very optimistic, he says that every state corporation and oligarch will be ordered to create their own PMC for "a new stage in October," writes Grozev.

Read more: Movement of military equipment of Russian Federation to leave Mariupol has been recorded, - Andryushchenko