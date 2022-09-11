U.S. may allow transfer of MIG aircraft to Ukraine, - ex-Ambassador Herbst

The United States may make a positive decision regarding the transfer of Soviet-type MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in an interview with Radio Svoboda during the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference in Kyiv, the director of the Eurasian Center of the Atlantic Council, the US ex- Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst said.

According to the diplomat, he and a group of U.S. experts have noted the need to include these fighter jets in the military aid package for Ukraine since March.

Herbst noted that previously the policy of the U.S. authorities was "timid," so there were no deliveries of aircraft. Now the situation may change.

"I think there may soon be a positive decision on MiGs, I hear about that. So I think it's a good step. But before, the administration was too timid to send MiGs because they thought it would provoke Russia," Herbst stressed. .

