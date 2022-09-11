4 125 6
Consultations on creation of safety zone at Zaporizhzhia NPP have started, - IAEA
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency announces the beginning of consultations on the creation of a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This is stated in the IAEA report, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.
It is noted that on September 10 a backup power line at ZNPP was restored, thanks to which the operator shut down the plant's last operating reactor in the morning of September 11.
"Although Director General Rafael Grossi welcomes this recovery, he remains seriously concerned about the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP while shelling continues. A nuclear safety and security zone must be urgently established at the ZNPP, and consultations have begun," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...