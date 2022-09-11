ENG
Zelensky about missile attacks on critical infrastructure by occupiers: Only purpose is to leave people without light and heat

зеленський

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the only goal of Russian terrorists is to leave people without light and heat.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Completely de-energized Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, partially - Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Russian terrorists remain terrorists and hit critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only aim to leave people without light and heat #RussiaIsATerroristState," the message reads.

