Russian troops fired "Urahans" at Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killed, one wounded

The enemy military fired Urahans at the Sinelnikovskiy district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two people as a result.

This was stated in Telegram by head of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In the evening, the enemy shelled the Sinelnikovskiy district with Urahans. Preliminarily, two people were killed, one 19-year-old girl was wounded. Information about the consequences is being clarified. Later - another "arrival" to the Zaitsivska community. Information about the amount of destruction is being clarified," the report says.

