Enemy attacks near Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka were repulsed. Fighting continues in Mykolaivka Druha and Zaytsevo districts, - General Staff

The two hundred and first day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The enemy is concentrating its efforts on establishing control over the territory of the Donetsk region, holding the temporarily captured territories, and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy continues to attack our positions with fire, conducts aerial reconnaissance, and tries to take measures to restore the lost position.

"There remains a further threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy launched 18 missiles and 39 air strikes on military and civilian objects in the territory of Ukraine. More than 30 settlements were affected, in particular, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Velykomykhailivka. The Russians carried out another terrorist act - they launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv TPP, an object of the city's critical infrastructure. As a result, several regions were partially cut off," the General Staff said.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - near Kindrativka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Udy;

in the Sloviansk direction - the enemy did not fire ;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Tetianivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve;

in the Avdiivka direction - Karlivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka were shelled ;

in the Novopavlivka direction - fire activity in the areas of Prechistivka, Velyki Novosilky, Bohoiavlenka, Neskuchne and Mykilske;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - near Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopol, Novoandriivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole and Zaliznychny.

In the South Buh direction, the areas of Novovoznesensk, Bila Krynytsia, Osokorivka, Velyke Artakove, Sukhy Stavok, Kostromka, Partizanske, Bezimenne, Blahodativka, Ivanivka, Zarichne, Bilohirka and Myrne settlements were hit by shelling.

"The defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Mayorsk and Krasnohorivka. Fighting continues in the Mykolaivka Druha and Zaytsevo districts," the General Staff added.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made eight strikes on enemy positions - a platoon support point, six areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, as well as one anti-aircraft missile system were hit.

One UAV of the Orlan-10 type was destroyed, one X-59 guided missile, four Kalibr-type sea-based guided missiles, and five X-101 air-based guided missiles were shot down. Enemy manpower losses are being refined.

"Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, violation of the enemy's control system and logistical support, as well as to support the counteroffensive actions of our troops," the General Staff summarizes.