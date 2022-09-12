Occupiers left Velyky Burluk and Dvorichna. In some areas of front in Kharkiv region, AFU crossed state border with Russian Federation, - Synehubov

The Russian occupiers, under the pressure of our armed forces, fleeing from the Kharkiv region, continue to take revenge on the civilian population. That night, around midnight, the enemy launched a missile attack, previously with the S-300 air defense system, on the Novobavarvy district of Kharkiv.

Oleh Synhubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 5-story residential building was partially destroyed as a result of the impact. Unfortunately, 1 person died, 2 were injured. The information is being clarified.

"Around 8:00 p.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Kholodnohirsky district, a critical infrastructure object was damaged. 2 workers were killed. Rescuers localized a large-scale fire almost all night long.

Also yesterday, a critical infrastructure object in the Chuhuiiv district was damaged by Russian missile attacks. 2 people were injured," Synehubov informs.

He reminds that as a result of Russian missile strikes in the city of Kharkiv and a large part of the Kharkiv region, the electricity supply has disappeared. Also, without electricity, the pumps that supply water to people's houses did not work.

"At present, 80% of the electricity and water supply has been restored in the region. The work is ongoing. We thank our energy workers and rescuers for their prompt and selfless work!" - noted the head of the region.

Synehubov also informs that our military is continuing the operation to liberate the Kharkiv region from the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy hastily abandons its positions and flees deep into the previously occupied territories, or immediately into the territory of the Russian Federation. Yesterday, the Russians left the settlements of Velyky Burluk and Dvorichna of the Kupiansk district. In some areas of the front, our defenders reached the state border with the Russian Federation," Snehubov summarizes.