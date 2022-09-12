Kuleba about rocket attack by occupiers on TPP: Russia should be recognized as state sponsor of terrorism

Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, commenting on enemy missile attacks on civilian infrastructure the night before, Censor.NET informs.

"Terrorist Russia struck civilian infrastructure objects, leaving thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat.

Putin is planning more such tactics in the winter and feeling the ground. Now he has to get a tough answer. Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism," Kuleba said.

As reported, the previous day, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv TPP-5, as a result of which it was partially disabled. This led to blackouts in the Kharkiv region and a number of other regions.

