Occupiers are trying to withdraw from Kharkiv region to territory of Russian Federation, engage in looting, rob schools, - intelligence

In the Kharkiv direction, as a result of the successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the occupiers are trying to escape deep into the temporarily occupied territories.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the data of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, some of them are trying to cross the border from the Russian Federation and leave for the territory of the Belgorod region.

It is noted that during the escape, the Russian military engages in mass looting, loading generators, telephones, and computers taken from Ukrainians onto cars. Rare cases of school robberies have been recorded. Even horizontal bars and sports equipment are taken out of gyms.

In one of the villages, the occupiers stole a bus and left it 6 kilometers away. 36 bodies of the occupiers were found in it.

"The personnel of the units of the so-called "DPR", which until recently were stationed in Izium, had to retreat 60 kilometers from the city, due to the lack of replenishment of ammunition and fuel. Their relatives are shocked by the stories about the offensive of Ukraine, as the opposite information is voiced in the Russian mass media - about a successful offensive Rashistiv", - noted in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

