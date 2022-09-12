Decision to suspend simplified visa regime from Russian Federation entered into force in EU

On Monday, September 12, the decision of the Council of the EU to suspend the agreement on the simplified visa regime with the Russian Federation entered into force.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Now a visa to the European Union will cost 80 euros instead of 35 for citizens of the Russian Federation.

Consulates will make decisions on whether or not to give visas to Russians within 15-45 days, instead of 10, as was the case before.

Also, visa applicants will have to provide a larger list of documents.

The EU believes that the suspension of the agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia will significantly reduce the number of visas issued to Russians for trips to Schengen countries.

The EU is currently not introducing a general ban on tourist trips by Russians, as several countries, including Hungary, have opposed it.