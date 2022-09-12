Occupiers are trying to transfer reserves to Kherson, but AFU control crossings, - British intelligence

Fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over crossings across the Dnipro does not allow the Russian invaders to transfer sufficient reserves to the right bank of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter with reference to intelligence data.

According to the ministry, near Kherson, "Russia is probably trying to transfer sufficient reserves across the Dnipro River to the front line," however, "the improvised pontoon bridge that Russia began building more than two weeks ago remains incomplete."

The British Ministry of Defense noted that "Ukrainian long-range artillery is now probably hitting crossings across the Dnipro so often that Russia cannot repair the damaged bridges."

The ministry also noted the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region, stressing that since September 7, Ukraine has liberated an area twice the size of the London agglomeration.

"The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational plan. Most of its forces in Ukraine are likely to be forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions. And the already limited trust of deployed troops in Russia's top military leadership is likely to further deteriorate," the British Ministry of Defense added.