Occupiers struck Kharkiv. Arrivals in Osnoviansk and Kyiv districts, 1 person died (updated)

The Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv again.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"To the attention of Kharkiv residents: stay in shelters! The occupiers have struck Kharkiv. Information about the victims is being clarified. Do not ignore the alarm signals!", the message reads.

Later, Synehubov clarified that there was a hit on the road surface in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

"Unfortunately, 1 person died, 1 passerby was injured. Medics continue to work. Information is being added," Synehubov added.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a massive shelling of Kharkiv took place.

"Hitting in the center of the city, arrivals in the Osnovyansk and Kyiv districts. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified," Terekhov noted.