Armed forces de-occupied 500 square kilometers in Kherson region. Visokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka were liberated - OC "South"

The armed forces of Ukraine liberated about 500 square kilometers of territory in the Kherson region in the last two weeks. At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders managed to de-occupy five settlements.

Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this at a briefing today, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We can already say today that our successes over the past two weeks are quite convincing. We have advanced in various areas from 4 to several tens of kilometers, we have freed areas of about 500 square kilometers, and we can announce that some settlements in the Kherson region have been freed and are under Ukrainian flag," she said.

In particular, the Ukrainian Armed Forces de-occupied Visokopillia, Novovoznesensk, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok, and Myroliubivka.

