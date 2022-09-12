Due to shelling, objects of critical infrastructure of Kharkiv were disabled. Сity without electricity and water, - Terekhov

Due to enemy shelling, critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv were once again disabled. Currently, the city remains without electricity and water supply.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The situation of yesterday evening is being repeated. Due to shelling, critical infrastructure facilities were disabled, as a result of which Kharkiv lost electricity and water supply. Energy workers, rescuers, and utility workers are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling," the message says.

As reported, the previous day, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv CHP-5, as a result of which it was partially disabled. This led to blackouts in Kharkiv Oblast and a number of other regions.

