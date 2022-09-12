Ove hundred fire strikes were fired at enemy positions in South. 2 pontoon bridges were hit, - OС "South"

The situation in the South Bug operational zone remains tense, dynamic in the development of events, but is controlled by the Defense Forces. Active fighting continues along the entire contact line.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, the enemy is trying to organize counter-offensive actions and is putting fire pressure on units of our troops with missile and artillery strikes with the support of aviation.

"During the night, our positions were attacked twice by enemy fighters, rockets were fired and heavy artillery was used on territorial communities along the contact line and in the rear areas. Around midnight, the enemy struck the Bashtan district in the Mykolayiv region with missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. There are hits on objects of transport infrastructure, a gas pipeline was damaged, a shop building was destroyed. People were not injured," the message reads.

According to OC "South", during the night the Kryvy Rih and Nikopol districts also suffered from shelling. In the Zelenodolsk community, "Hurricane" strikes on the private sector damaged residential buildings, farm buildings, and cut off the gas line.

In the Nikopol district, "Hrad" and heavy artillery pounded the territory of three communities - Nikopol, Marganets, and Chervonogrigoriv. Private houses, a lyceum and power grids were damaged. The scale of the destruction is being clarified. There are no casualties.

"Our aviation and missile and artillery units fired more than a hundred fire strikes against enemy positions, areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment in the rear, pontoon bridges across the Inhulets and Dnipro rivers were attacked twice. The defense forces carry out round-the-clock fire control of bridges and crossings, preventing the occupiers from securing replenishment of stocks of military equipment and ammunition," the message reads.

As a result of the night fighting, the enemy lost 10 rocket launchers, 1 T-72 tank, 1 self-propelled artillery installation and 1 vehicle. In the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka and Dariivka, 2 pontoon bridges brought by the enemy across the Dnipro and Ingulets were damaged, their further use is impossible.

It is also noted that in the ship group of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea, 4 surface carriers of high-precision weapons with a total salvo of 26 "Caliber" cruise missiles continue to be on combat duty, and 3 large amphibious ships are also maneuvering along the Crimean coast.

"It is possible that, covering up their defeats on the front line, the enemy may intensify missile strikes and shelling with rocket salvo systems, heavy artillery of rear areas and liberated settlements. We strongly urge you not to neglect safety rules during an air alert. Act clearly and promptly. Observe the rule of two walls, as appropriate," - appeals to the residents of the southern regions in the OC "South".

