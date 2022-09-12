2 348 13
Putin uses every cubic meter of gas to divide Europe, - Austrian President van der Bellen
Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen supported tough sanctions against Russia and called for getting rid of dependence on Russian gas as soon as possible
He emphasized that Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine "concerns all of us."
"Putin uses every cubic meter of gas to split Europe. We must get out of the self-inflicted dependence. By investing in renewable energy sources, we save energy," the Austrian president wrote.
He also urged not to "get involved in an agreement with the Russian regime."
