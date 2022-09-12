Ukraine requests US ATACMS missiles to continue offensive in 2023 - The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine has provided the U.S. with a list of weapons needed to continue the offensive in 2023. The list includes dozens of weapons, including the ATACMS tactical missile system, which has a range of 300 km.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

Ukraine's list of requirements for offensive operations contains 29 types of weapons and ammunition systems. Among them are tanks, drones, artillery systems, anti-ship Harpoon missiles and 2,000 rockets for the Himars artillery missile system.

Ukraine's request was sent after the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated Russian troops in Kharkiv Region, the WSJ says.

The publication recalls that the Biden administration has so far refused to provide the ATACMS because of fears that Ukraine could use it to strike at Russian territory and foment a broader conflict with the West.

When asked on Friday, Sept. 9, why the U.S. is still reluctant to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. is focused on providing the Ukrainians with what they need to repel Russian attacks.

