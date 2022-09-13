Part of Russian troops from Kharkiv region returned to Russia, - Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense believes that Russia has mostly surrendered its positions to Ukrainian forces around Kharkiv in the northeast, and many Russian troops are withdrawing across the state border.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" citing Reuters and CNN, a high-ranking Pentagon official said this at a briefing on Monday on condition of anonymity.

"Overall, we estimate that the Ukrainians are succeeding in the struggle to liberate and regain territory in the south and east. Near Kharkiv, according to our estimates, Russian forces have largely ceded their territorial gains to the Ukrainians and retreated to the north and east. Many of them have crossed the border into Russia," he said.

This statement refutes the Russian propaganda claim that the withdrawal of the occupants from Kharkiv was planned and intended to strengthen the grouping in the Donbass.

In addition, according to the US assessment, Ukrainian troops "very likely took control of Kupyansk and Izyum, as well as some smaller villages." Ukraine did not officially announce the complete liberation of Kupyansk and Izyum, but Ukrainian flags were raised there.

Instead, the Russian Federation focused on the section of the front from Siversk to Bakhmut in Donetsk region, according to the Pentagon.

"Bakhmut continues to be the center where Russian forces are trying to gain positions. We continue to observe intensive use of artillery and airstrikes," he said.

In the Kherson region, according to the Pentagon, there are "conscious and verified operations on the part of the Ukrainians, which foresee a certain moderate movement forward."

