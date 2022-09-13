Russian troops left Kyselivka in Kherson region, which is operationally important point - ISW

Russian troops left Kyselivka, an operationally important point in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south continues to have a significant impact on Russia's morale and military potential in southern Ukraine.

Satellite images of Russian positions in Kyselivka, 15 km northwest of Kherson, show that all but four Russian vehicles have moved away from their previous advanced positions, consistent with rumors that troops of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic ("DPR" ) left Kyselivka and retreated back towards the Dnipro River.

As noted, Kyselivka is an operationally important place for Russian troops, as it is the last major settlement along the E58 highway and railway line between the current Ukrainian positions and Chornobayivka, the outermost part of the Kherson region.

The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position could jeopardize the Russians' ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of the city of Kherson and suggests that Russian forces in the area feel an immediate threat to their positions.

The success of recent Ukrainian counteroffensive operations may affect the willingness and ability of the Russian military command to use the newly formed volunteer units in Ukraine promptly.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that the Russian military command has suspended sending new, already formed units to Ukraine.

