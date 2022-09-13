Ukrainian military repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 7 settlements, - General Staff

The AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Bezimenne, and Novohrihorivka settlements.

Thus, the two hundred and second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured territories, and disrupting the offensive of our troops in certain directions.

The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance and inflicts fire damage on the units of our troops, tries to take measures to restore the lost position, moves his troops. A further threat of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues its tactics of terror and intimidation of the civilian population. The cities of Kharkiv and Lozova were hit. Airstrikes and shelling from MLRS damaged the infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Yuriivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Sukhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, and Myrne.

In general, during the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes, twenty-five air strikes, and carried out eleven rounds of rocket-propelled grenade attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy shelled the infrastructure with mortars, tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - near Atynske and Stukalivka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - in the districts of Kozacha Lopan, Baranivka, and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Bilohorivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Stary Karavan, Starodubivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna;

in the Avdiivka region - the settlements of Avdiivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - near Vuhledar, and Prechistivka, Novoukrainka and Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - in the areas of Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Nesteryanka, Orihiv, Bilohiria, Zaliznychne, Temyrivka, Novopil and Vremivka settlements.

Enemy artillery shelling along the contact line was recorded in the South Buz direction. In addition, the enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs - they made 23 sorties.

Due to heavy losses during the hostilities, the level of morale and psychological state in the units formed in the temporarily occupied territories decreased significantly.

According to available information, in order to improve the state of combat readiness of the 2nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Army Corps, the command of the brigade issued an order not to pay stipends to servicemen who are temporarily absent, in particular, undergoing treatment.

Resumption of payments occurs only after the presentation of supporting documents and with the personal permission of the commander.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out nine strikes - damage was inflicted on seven strongholds and places where the enemy's manpower and equipment were concentrated, and two positions of his anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Losses of manpower and equipment of the occupiers are specified.

Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit control points, areas where the enemy's manpower and combat equipment are concentrated. The radio-electronic warfare complex, the "Zoopark" radar station, artillery units, and ammunition depots fell into the affected area.

Up to two hundred bloody war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers are recorded every day on the temporarily occupied and already liberated Ukrainian territories. Mine danger in liberated towns and villages remains high, with more than seventy thousand square kilometers in ten regions mined with ammunition and explosives. The defense forces are taking measures to return peaceful life to the liberated communities as soon as possible.