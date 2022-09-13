Russian Federation is not able to strengthen new front line after counteroffensive of AFU in Kharkiv region, - ISW

After the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers do not have the strength to strengthen the new front line.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that active battles for the Lyman are currently ongoing. However, the invaders are worried that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will force Siversky Donets.

"The troops of the Russian Federation are probably concentrated near the Lyman-Yampol line, because they believe that it will be a potential target for the Ukrainian offensive," ISW writes.

The occupiers are unable to strengthen the new front line and are actively leaving the eastern part of the Kharkiv region for redeployment to other directions, for example, to the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.

"This shows that the Russian command does not give priority to strengthening vulnerable positions east of the Oskil River," added the Institute for the Study of War.

