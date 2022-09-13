Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 53,300 people, 244 planes, 213 helicopters, 2,175 tanks, 1,279 artillery systems, and 4,662 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

ENG
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 53,300 people, 244 planes, 213 helicopters, 2,175 tanks, 1,279 artillery systems, and 4,662 armored vehicles.

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 13, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 53,300.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 13/09 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 53,300 (+350) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2175 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4662 (+22) units,
  • artillery systems - 1279 (+10) units,
  • MLRS - 311 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 165 (+3) units,
  • aircraft - 244 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 213 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 904 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 233 (+17),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3469 (+6) units,
  • special equipment - 117 (+0).

Read more: AFU destroyed Russian equipment worth $700 million in week of fighting in September - Forbes

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.

