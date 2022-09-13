ENG
Russians have completely left Kreminna, Ukrainian flag raised by partisans is flying there, but AFU have not yet entered city, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk RMA announced that the Russian occupying forces had left Kreminna.

As Censor.NET informs, Haidai announced this on Telegram.

"We are monitoring the situation in Lyman - the liberation of which is key for our region, fighting is still going on around the city.
The large-scale de-occupation of the Luhansk region will begin from Kreminnaya and Svatovo; the Russians have already begun to move equipment closer to these cities. The main impact will be there," the message reads.

It is noted that today Kreminna is completely empty - the Russian army has left the city.

See more: Ukrainian flag was raised over village of Kuzemivka in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

"The Ukrainian flag raised by the partisans is flying there. The situation in Starobilsk is somewhat similar. But in Svatovo, the Rashists fled at first but returned after some time. There is a shortage of fuel in the occupied territories due to the large-scale escape of the occupiers and collaborators," Haidai added.

