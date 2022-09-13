EU has changed its mind to introduce price ceiling for Russian gas, - Guardian

The European Commission plans to increase pressure on energy companies, but not to limit gas prices of any origin.

This became known to The Guardian from the draft regulation, which was at the disposal of the editors, Censor.NET informs.

"The draft regulation on the "tool for emergency situations in the field of electric power", which the Guardian has seen, does not contain a price limit for either Russian or imported gas," the message says.

At the same time, the EU is expected to levy excess profits taxes on the high profits of fossil fuel companies, with a separate cap on the income of low-carbon electricity producers.

Read more: Putin uses every cubic meter of gas to divide Europe, - Austrian President van der Bellen

Journalists note that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is likely to unveil Europe's plan to combat rising electricity prices during her annual State of the Union address on September 14.

Journalists note that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is likely to unveil Europe's plan to combat rising electricity prices during her annual State of the Union address on September 14.

Also remind, at the beginning of September it became known that the European Commission wants to limit the upper price for gas from Russia to 50 euros per MWh.

However, the energy ministers of the European Union countries could not agree on whether and how to introduce a ceiling price for Russian natural gas.

Read more: Germany is ready to completely stop supply of Russian gas, - Scholz