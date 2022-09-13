Ukrainian marines eliminated 12 invaders and destroyed armored personnel carrier, - Navy

On September 12, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the groups, steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 12 invaders and 1 armored personnel carrier were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

