AFU liberated more than 300 settlements in Kharkiv region. Deoccupied 3,800 square meters, - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian defenders have already freed 3,800 square kilometers from Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. The number of deoccupied settlements reached 300.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This operation to liberate the Kharkiv region lasted several days and was planned for several days, and starting from September 6 until today, 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements and about 150 thousand of our people became free from occupation. The operation is ongoing, it planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv region," said Maliar.

At the same time, she did not disclose all the details regarding the total liberation of the region and expressed confidence that "it will happen as soon as possible."

