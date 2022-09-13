6 332 12
Explosions were heard near airfield in Melitopol. Base of occupiers has been set up there, - Fedorov
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Today, September 13, three explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.
"Just now: three loud explosions in Melitopol near the airfield, where the occupiers unsuccessfully set up one of the military bases," the message reads.
We are waiting for details.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...