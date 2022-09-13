ENG
Explosions were heard near airfield in Melitopol. Base of occupiers has been set up there, - Fedorov

Today, September 13, three explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"Just now: three loud explosions in Melitopol near the airfield, where the occupiers unsuccessfully set up one of the military bases," the message reads.

We are waiting for details.

