Cabinet of Ministers exposed official who leaked secret documents to FSB for 15 years

An employee of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine spied for the benefit of the Russian Federation for 15 years.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the verdict of the Shevchenkiv District Court of Kyiv, which was published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

According to the case file, the official was recruited back in 2007. The last transfer of documents took place on the eve of the war. However, after February 24, the official stopped cooperating with the FSB.

The court found guilty a government employee who, since July 2000, worked in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, and since August 30, 2019, as a senior referent of the Department of Correspondence Analysis and Monitoring of the Prime Minister's Tasks. The man, whom the convict calls a "colleague", asked for help in copying documents with limited access to which the official had access. He agreed and copied a folder marked "secretly" that contained a state secret.

Later, for several months, with a frequency of approximately once a week, the official copied documents containing state secrets, including information in the field of defense, the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine, the state's foreign policy, etc. He received $3,000 for these services.

In 2007, an official of the Cabinet of Ministers arrived in Moscow, where he met two employees of the 5th Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, one of whom introduced himself as an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. For a monetary reward, he was offered to collect and transfer to the Russian Federation information on the vector of Ukraine's foreign policy, the situation in certain regions, ensuring defense capability, the activities of law enforcement agencies and special services.

After that, for approximately 3-6 months in 2007, the official copied documents of the Ukrainian government, which contained information constituting a state secret, for further transmission to an employee of the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation. For this he received about 800 dollars.

In 2010, an employee of the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation met with an official and agreed that he would work independently, without his "colleague", because the Russians had a conflict with the latter.

It is known that since that time the convict filled out a questionnaire for the FSB and the Russians assigned him the pseudonym Hryhoriy.

The official was given a mobile phone and a camera to take pictures of documents circulating in the CMU, as well as memory cards for storing pictures.

Over the next several months, the official photographed documents containing information on international cooperation, defense capability, infrastructure projects, etc., to which he had access at work, including those marked "For official use."

From the end of October 2010 until February 2015, the official had no contact with representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation. However, already in the winter of 2015, an employee of the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation contacted him and asked to meet in Minsk. The official was offered to continue cooperation. To which he agreed on the terms of a monetary reward. At the same time, the accused was issued a new phone with pre-installed special software for confidential communication.

In the period 2015-2018, the accused again photographed the documents and forwarded them through secure messengers. For the provided information, he received from 2 to 5 thousand US dollars during personal meetings in Belarus, Cyprus, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the summer of 2018, the Ukrainian official was "handed over" to another representative of the special services. From this time and until February 2022, the accused transferred information in the field of defense, economy, law enforcement activities and foreign relations of Ukraine that circulates in the document circulation system of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, taking photos and sending them to the FSB. He was paid from 4 to 10 thousand dollars during personal meetings on the territory of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Cyprus.

On February 7, 2022, the accused sent an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation scanned images of documents "Regarding urgent measures to respond to challenges in the energy sector", scanned images of certificates regarding problematic issues that need to be resolved at Object No. 1, 2 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and certificates regarding practical verification spare control points of individual regional state administrations with the note "confidential".

The spy in the Cabinet of Ministers was exposed by the Security Service of Ukraine in April 2022. On April 6, the official's home was searched. Two days later, he fully admitted his guilt and gave a statement on the substance of the suspicion.

The actions of the ex-conspirator were qualified as treason, that is, espionage, providing assistance to a foreign state and its representatives in subversive activities against Ukraine, based on a prior conspiracy with a group of persons. As a result of his subversive activities, grave consequences came in the form of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine.

The official was sentenced to 12 years in prison with the confiscation of all property, because he committed crimes for a monetary reward, that is, for selfish reasons.

As a mitigating circumstance, the court was able to take into account sincere remorse and active assistance to the investigation.