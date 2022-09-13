For some reason, Germany relies on fears, not arguments regarding provision of "leopards" and "marders" to Ukraine, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, is convinced that the German government has no reason not to provide Ukraine with military equipment.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The signals from Germany are disappointing, while Ukraine now needs "leopards" and "marders" to liberate people and save them from genocide. No rational argument why these weapons cannot be provided, only abstract fears and justifications. What is afraid of "Berlin, but not Kyiv?", Kuleba writes.

It will be recalled that on September 12, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again evaded the question of providing Western battle tanks to Ukraine. "The position that the German government has taken from the beginning and which will remain our position in the future remains, namely: Germany cannot act alone," he said. Scholz mentioned the Leopard anti-aircraft guns, the Panzerhaubitze 2000, multiple rocket launchers and the Iris-T anti-aircraft system.