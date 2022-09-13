ENG
In Kakhovka, Russian military kidnapped three men, they are officials and educators, - police

Russian invaders continue to terrorize the occupied territories of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson region police.

"As a method of intimidation and suppression of resistance, the racists continue to abduct people in the occupied territories, subjecting them to torture. In Kakhovka, the occupiers kidnapped three men from among officials and educators," the message reads.

According to the police, there are practically no state and private institutions left in Kherson that were not captured by the occupying forces. For example, on the Mykolaiv highway, the Russian military seized a private cement production enterprise and used the equipment available there for their own needs.

