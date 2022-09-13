Real number of liberated territories in Kharkiv region is almost twice as large as confirmed number, - Ministry of Defense

Almost twice as many territories as announced were released in Kharkiv region

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, at a briefing in Balaklea, I reported that since September 6, as a result of the offensive operation in Kharkiv Oblast, 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements, and about 150,000 people have been liberated. These are confirmed figures taking into account stabilization measures.

The real number of liberated territories in Kharkiv region is almost twice as much," she said.

According to Maliar, the data will be clarified tomorrow.

