White House on negotiations between Ukraine and Russian Federation: Putin does not show desire to end war, Biden advocates diplomacy

US President Joe Biden advocates a diplomatic solution to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN, this was stated by the coordinator of strategic communication of the US National Security Council, John Kirby.

According to him, President Zelensky will decide whether the time has come for a diplomatic settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

"Putin has shown no desire to end this war against the Ukrainian people, as we saw in his retaliatory strikes in Kharkiv last weekend. So I don't think the time has come. Obviously, President Biden fully supports a diplomatic end to this war, an end , which we would like to see today, if possible. But I don't know if that is possible today," he said.

Read more: Armed Forces achieved stunning success in Kharkiv region, but battle is ahead in south, - White House