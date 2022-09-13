ENG
Anti-aircraft guns destroyed 2 planes of occupiers within two hours - Air Force of AFU

On September 13, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three air targets - one UAV of operational-tactical level and two aircraft of the occupiers.

This was reported in the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Kherson region, soldiers of the 160th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command "South" destroyed a Russian Su-24 bomber.

In Donetsk region, anti-aircraft gunners of the Shepetivka 11th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the "West" air command landed the Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupiers.

