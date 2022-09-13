Russian Federation has committed more than 40,000 war crimes in Ukraine, - PO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has committed more than 40,000 war crimes in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov announced this, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

"The scale of war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine is astounding. Since the beginning of the war, more than 40,000 war crimes have been committed in our country. On the one hand, these are the direct perpetrators - Russian soldiers and officers who raped, killed, tortured and gave criminal orders," he said,during a conversation with the executive director of the International Bar Association.

However, the main blame lies with those who committed the "mother crime" - aggression, and came to Ukraine with war, added Smirnov: "This is (President of the Russian Federation. - Ed.) Vladimir Putin and other top military and political leadership of Russia."

Smirnov called for support for Ukraine's initiative to "create a special international tribunal whose mandate will be limited to proving guilt in committing the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine."

As reported by the press service of the President's Office, Elis, who cooperated with the international tribunals on the issues of Yugoslavia and Rwanda, fully supported the initiative, saying that the Russian leadership, in particular Putin, disrespected the inviolable principles of international law by launching a war against Ukraine.

"Putin committed the most serious crime - he committed aggression against your country. I believe that the court that will be created should focus on a narrow issue - the aggression of Russia. And I and the International Association of Lawyers are ready to support the international tribunal and do everything in our power, in order for the crime of aggression to be punished", - the website of the President of Ukraine quotes him.

The necessity of creating a special tribunal for the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation lies in the fact that neither Ukraine nor the Russian Federation have ratified the Rome Statute, explained Smirnov in an interview with DW. Thus, according to him, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is already investigating the war crimes of the Russians, will not be able to give a legal assessment of the crime of aggression, which is considered the "mother of all crimes" in international law.

As a reminder, Ukraine calls on all states and organizations to support the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.